‘Patriotic Fun’ in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — Hundreds of people gathered in Middleport to have some “patriotic fun” for the Fourth of July this year.

The Middleport Fourth of July Celebration was a “breath of fresh air,” according to one of the organizers Ben Nease.

The Middleport Business Association (MBA) members took the reigns of organizing this year’s event, following the theme “Patriotic Fun in 2019.”

The parade route was new and the event took place at the Blakeslee Center (former Meigs Junior High).

Though the parade route was different, several participants still took part including several area fire departments, church groups, community organizations, American Legion posts, the Meigs Marauder Marching Band, and others.

The grand marshals this year were Catina Werry, Linda Meyer, and Ron Miller all former members of the Middleport Community Association.

Following the parade, the members of the Middleport American Legion Feeney-Bennett Post 128 lead the flag raising ceremony as B.J. Kreseen of Next Level sang “The National Anthem.”

Until the fireworks show at the end of the night, several activities took place at the Blakeslee Center including a performance by Next Level, a bounce house and obstacle course for the children, and a lantern launch. Many vendors were on site as well.

Nease shared the Middleport community needed a change after the former organizers of the Fourth of July festivities the Middleport Community Association members were ready to pass the torch.

One change being the venue, with the Blakeslee Center more space was available for activities as was more parking for those who attended.

“We wanted to plan this event where we can have growth,” said Nease. “We had a whole campus to utilize…everything went really well.”

The MBA members also decided to bring back giving out trophies to parade participants. This year, parade participants were judged on how patriotic their floats were. The first place winner was the Middleport American Legion Feeney-Bennett Post 128’s entry; the second place winner was the Meigs County’s Masonic Lodge Family entry; and the third place winner was the Roar Vacation Bible School Rutland Nazarene Church entry.

The Meigs Marauder Marching Band members played a patriotic tune for parade spectators. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Parade1.jpg The Meigs Marauder Marching Band members played a patriotic tune for parade spectators. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP An old fashioned Middleport firetruck took part in the parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Parade2.jpg An old fashioned Middleport firetruck took part in the parade. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP Members of the Middleport American Legion Feeney-Bennett Post 128 leading the flag raising ceremony. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Parade3.jpg Members of the Middleport American Legion Feeney-Bennett Post 128 leading the flag raising ceremony. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP The grand marshals for the parade this year were former members of the Middleport Community Association, Catina Werry, Linda Meyer, and Ron Miller. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Parade4.jpg The grand marshals for the parade this year were former members of the Middleport Community Association, Catina Werry, Linda Meyer, and Ron Miller. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.