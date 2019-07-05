Hot Summer Nights hosts Stringbenders

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony welcomes Stringbenders, featuring Jason Stout and Nick Rocchi, to Hot Summer Nights, this Thursday, July 11.

Stout and Rocchi have been playing music together since 1996. They play country, blues, classic rock, comedy music, modern rock and even some acoustic pop. The duo uses backing tracks with drums, keys, and other instruments as well when performing certain selections. Not just acoustic anymore, the pair will even break out the electric guitars from time to time.

Stout and Rocchi are originally from Bidwell where they currently reside. The Stringbenders mainly play in local towns in places like Rio Grande, Gallipolis, Bidwell, and Point Pleasant, but they have been known to travel a bit too. In years past, they have played in Columbus, Ohio and North Carolina.

“The energy they bring to their music is something you just have to see to enjoy,” said a statement from the FAC.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food is being provided this week by Lorobi’s Pizza. There will also be a cash bar throughout the evening. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www. Frenchartcolony.org or call 740-446-3834.

Information provided by FAC.

Pictured are the Stringbenders, featuring Jason Stout and Nick Rocchi. The duo performs this week at Hot Summer Nights. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_7.7-Stringbenders.jpg Pictured are the Stringbenders, featuring Jason Stout and Nick Rocchi. The duo performs this week at Hot Summer Nights.