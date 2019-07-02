‘River Rec’ royalty crowned…festival begins today

GALLIPOLIS — Royalty for the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival has been chosen to reign over the festival which begins today (Wednesday) and wraps up Thursday with a full day of events culminating in a fireworks display over the Ohio River. The festival also includes a performance on July 4th by headliner, John Schneider, a musician and actor known for his role on the “Dukes of Hazard” television show.

Taking home pageant titles this year are:

Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Queen Darcie Harbour, joined by First Runner-up Emma Shamblin, Second Runner-up Gabrielle Gibson, Third Runner-up Koren Truance.

Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Junior Miss Gabriella Valentine, joined by First Runner-up Emma Sanders, Second Runner-up Taylor Whealdon.

Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Petite Miss Sadie Cummons, joined by First Runner-up Ryleigh Shafer, Second Runner-up Kate Evans.

The pageant was held Monday evening at Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

Helping support the pageant were sponsors: Bossard Memorial Library, Foster Sales & Delivery, Lucky Cat Design Co., University of Rio Grande, The Image Gallery, Abbyshire Place, McClure’s Restaurant, McCoy-Moore Funeral Services, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, French Art Colony, Haffelt’s Mill Outlet, Subway at Gallipolis, Rotary Club, McDonalds of Gallipolis, The Beauty Bar, Zach and Scotty’s Gary L. Jarvis CPA.

In addition to sponsors, volunteers and the efforts of the parents of those young ladies who compete in the divisions help pull off the pageant each year, according to organizers.

A complete listing of River Rec events is as follows:

Wednesday, July 3

10 a.m. Gospel music; noon, opening ceremony; noon to 10 p.m., inflatables open and are free; noon, concessions and artisans open for business, including, under the artisan tent, noon – 4 p.m., blacksmithing, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting and mini terrariums; 12:30 p.m. Gospel music; 12:30 p.m. Lion’s Club KidzDay Activities; 2-6 p.m. KidZone activities; 2-6 p.m. Contemporary Christian music; 7 p.m. Little Mister & Miss Firecracker.

Gospel and Contemporary Christian music lineups for July 3: 10 a.m. Wayfollowers, 11 a.m. Gloryland Believers, 11:30 a.m. Covered by Love, 1 p.m. The Raineys; 2 p.m. Ordinary People, 3 p.m. Vinton Baptist, 4 p.m. River City Fellowship, 5 p.m. Fellowship of Faith.

Thursday, July 4

7:45 a.m. Baby Tot registration/check in; 9 a.m. Baby Tot Sparkler Contest; 9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Race on the Riverfront; 9-11 a.m. Senior’s Bingo; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Inflatables open (Armbands – $12 each or 4 for $40); 10 a.m. concessions and artisans open for business, artisan tent schedule includes 10:30 a.m. – noon, flower crowns, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting; 11:30 a.m. 68th Annual Gallipolis Rotary Mile; noon is the parade; 2 p.m. Circus Sideshow; 3 p.m. Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Talent Show; 6 p.m. Gallipolis Twirling Angels; 7-10 p.m. Big Buck 101.5/Mark Porter Auto Group Summer Jamboree featuring opening acts Rob McNurlin & the Beatnik Cowboys and bluegrass artist Christian Davis, followed by headliner John Schneider on the Ohio Valley Bank stage; 10 p.m. fireworks.

In addition, according to the Big Buck Country Facebook page, a John Schneider autograph session will start at 7 p.m. on July 4th under the Thomas Do It Center tent along the Court Street side of the park. Autographs start at $20 a piece for those fans wanting to bring their own items or items will be for sale for Schneider to sign.

Admission to River Rec is free. The concerts are free.

Information provided by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

