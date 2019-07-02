Historical society bulbs feature Remo’s, Colony Theatre

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Historical Society’s Landmark and Heritage Christmas Bulbs have arrived.

This is the 33rd year for the Landmark Bulb. Each year a landmark from around the county is chosen to be on a Gallia Historical Society Christmas bulb. The landmark chosen this year is the Colony Theatre, now called the Colony Club, along Second Avenue.

The first movie shown was the “Vogues of 1938,” a United Artists technicolor film starring Warner Baxter, Jerome Cowan, Helen Vinson, Mischa Auer and Alan Mowby, said the Gallia Historical Society’s Cheryl Enyart. The Colony was open every day with three shows. Harry and Hazel Wheeler ran the Colony for many years, at the turn of the century, the Colony closed and sat empty. In 2013, JBRB Properties bought the Colony Theatre, according to Enyart. After extensive work on the building with restoration and remodeling, David and Karen McCarty started the Colony Club business within the old theatre location with an official opening in 2016.

“We are happy to feature this beautiful deep, navy blue gloss bulb with familiar artwork depicting the Colony Theatre,” said Enyart.

Last year, the society launched a new Christmas Bulb series called the Heritage Bulb. This year’s pick for the bulb is the Remo’s Italian Hot Dogs building at 241 Second Avenue.

The story of Remo’s began in The Grand Cafe when the chef of the restaurant owned by Astolfo “Shorty” Rocchi, an immigrant straight from Bagni di Luca, Italy, fell sick and could not come into work one day. Shorty was forced to call in his wife, Lilia Rocchi, and hand over chef duties to her. She quickly put a sauce together and it became a staple on The Grand Cafe menu. In 1957, Remo, opened up the Topsy Turvy, starting as a carry-out. Because of slow sales, he added the famous sauce to the menu and soon after that “The tail wagged the dog,” as Remo would put it, wrote Enyart.

The Italian-style hot dog sauce was a hit with local customers and the carryout faded away as the sauce took center stage. Remo, his wife, Helen, and their daughter, Charlene, worked hard until 2008. In 2009, the torch was passed on to Remo’s son, Rob Rocchi, and so the family business continues.

Enyart said the society was proud to feature Remo’s Italian Hot dogs on its green bulb.

The bulbs are available at the Gallia County Historical Society, located at 340 Second Avenue across from the City Park. The price of the bulbs are $21.45, including tax.

Remo’s Italian Hotdogs’ Loretta Johnson, Rob and Diane Gauze stand with the Gallia Historical Society’s Heritage Bulb. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_IMG_8845-3.jpg Remo’s Italian Hotdogs’ Loretta Johnson, Rob and Diane Gauze stand with the Gallia Historical Society’s Heritage Bulb. Courtesy photo Colony Club co-proprietor Karen McCarty stands with the Gallia Historical Society’s Christmas Landmark Bulb of the Colony Theatre, which now is recognized as the Colony Club. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_IMG_6403-3.jpg Colony Club co-proprietor Karen McCarty stands with the Gallia Historical Society’s Christmas Landmark Bulb of the Colony Theatre, which now is recognized as the Colony Club. Courtesy photo The Gallia Historical Society presents its Colony Theatre bulb. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_IMG_8832-3.jpg The Gallia Historical Society presents its Colony Theatre bulb. Courtesy photo The Gallia Historical Society presents its Remo’s bulb. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_IMG_8841-3.jpg The Gallia Historical Society presents its Remo’s bulb. Courtesy photo