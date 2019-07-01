Raineys Trio returns

GALLIPOLIS — The James Rainey Trio returns to Gallia over the Independence Day week holiday.

The James Rainey Trio is a national singing group that was formed in 2009. With their humble beginnings, from the small town of Gallipolis, the trio started out on a journey that would just continue to grow. Original members were James, his wife Laura, and Randy Shafer.

Their first CD together was “A Country Christmas, Swan Creek Valley Style.” A release profiling the Rainey Trio said, “The trio began to see God move in a mighty way in their services and knew this is where and what God would have them do. They would use a wonderful pastor and man of God to sing bass when he was available to do so, Pastor Rick Towe, from New Life Church of God. Towe sang on their first national release with the the Raineys entitled, ‘Gettin’ Ready Today.’ The group has since relocated to Swansea, Ill., where James and Laura serve as worship ministers at Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, Illinois.”

The multi-talented Berdella McGrew of Flora, Ill., with her alto voice now joins the Raineys to complete the trio. The group keeps a busy schedule doing church services, revivals, recreational festivals, and more. They have recorded over eight album projects, their newest being, “Higher Ground.”

James owns a full-time recording studio, Declaration 212 Productions, and produces many gospel artists, as well as The trio’s projects. James also keeps a busy schedule playing for the nationally-known solo artist, Jonathan Wilburn. He appears at NQC, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, The Branson Belle, and many more events across the country.

James has been involved in full-time gospel music since he was 14 years-old. He has traveled with the many groups: including The Gospel Harmony Boys, The Plainsmen Quartet, The Hoppers, The Greenes, The Singing Americans,The Blackwood Quartet, and The Stamps Quartet. He has co-produced the national release, “Heartbeat,” “Jesus Hold My Hand,” “The Writer,” and co-wrote the national hit, “Angels on Board” with the Singing Americans. He is known for his instrumental work across the county, but is nationally know for the kid’s song, “God Can Use Me.”

This tour back to Ohio includes the Gallipolis River Recreation Gospel Day, Wednesday July 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the group taking the stage at 1 p.m. On Wednesday evening, join them at 7 p.m. at College Hill Church, Mason County, W.Va. with Rev Josh Searls. On Saturday July 6 at 6 p.m. join them in service with Pastor Greg Sears , Pastor Rick Towe and the Congregation of the New Life Church of God. Sunday morning, the trio will be with Pastor Jamie Fortner and the congregation of the Puritan Freewill Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening at 6 p.m., they will be with the congregation of Addison Freewill Baptist Church and Pastor Rick Barcus, rounding out the trip back home.

The Raineys Trio compromised of Laura Rainey, James Rainey and Berdella McGrew. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_IMG_8573-1-.jpg The Raineys Trio compromised of Laura Rainey, James Rainey and Berdella McGrew. Courtesy photo

Local tour stops included