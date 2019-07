OHIO VALLEY — Due to Thursday’s Independence Day holiday, Ohio Valley Publishing will not be printing editions on July 4th for The Daily Sentinel, Point Pleasant Register or Gallipolis Daily Tribune. Publication will resume for the Friday, July 5th editions. Any breaking news will be posted on the websites www.mydailyregister.com, www.mydailytribune.com and www.mydailysentinel.com for our readers. OVP apologizes for any inconvenience to our readers and thanks them for their support.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Untitled-collage.jpg