Free Aspire programs begin new year

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio’s Aspire programs provide free services for individuals who need assistance acquiring the skills to be successful in post-secondary education and training or employment.

The local program in Gallipolis will begin its new year on Tuesday, July 9 at the Ohio Means Jobs site located at 848 Third Avenue. During the summer months sessions will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Kelly Morgan will be the instructor.

In addition, the program at Buckeye Hills Career Center, located at 351 Buckeye Hills Road in Rio Grande, will begin its new year on Wednesday, July 10. Those sessions will meet on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. – noon, in Room G107 in the Adult Services building (green building). Rebecca Barkhurst will be the instructor.

According to a press release from the local Aspire programs, “We welcome perspective and returning students to attend. Come and see how you can ‘Learn more. Earn more.’ Whether you are brushing up on basic math, reading, and writing skills, entering post-secondary education or training, improving computer skills, preparing to take the GED, or enhancing employment skills, Aspire may be right for you.”

Questions, please call the Aspire office at Buckeye Hills Career Center, (740) 245-5334, ext. 334.