3 vie for Petite Miss, 6 for Jr. Miss

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis River Recreation Festival will see three young ladies competing for the title of the festival’s Petite Miss pageant and six for the Junior Miss pageant along with four Queen contestants at Bossard Memorial Library, Monday at 6 p.m.

Queen contestant profiles were listed in the Wednesday edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune. All profiles are gathered from the Gallia Chamber of Commerce.

Junior Miss contestants

Emma Sanders is the daughter of Jacob and Chrissie Sanders of Crown City. She attends South Gallia Middle School. She is an honor roll student and her extracurricular activities include Beta club, basketball, cheerleading, band, show choir, and the Rebel Review. She is a member of Victory Baptist Church and Victory Youth Group. Emma is a member of the Early Birds 4-H club where she is currently the reporter and she shows dairy beef feeder calves and dairy heifers at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Emma is in tumbling at Willpower Tumbling. Emma’s favorite food currently is pizza, and her favorite color is purple. Three words to describe Emma would be creative, funny and smart.

Jazahera Moore is the daughter of Heather Moore of Cheshire and the late Jason Black. She attends the Ohio Valley Christian School, where she has participated in the Shoes for Haiti Project, Art Show, Speech Meet, and has been on the A Honor Roll from kindergarten through sixth grade. Jazahera is a member of For His Glory 4-H Club. She also has participated at the State Fair, a variety of activities at the French Art Colony, and SU modeling magazine. Jazahera has volunteered with Chautauqua and the Gallipolis in Lights Ball Workshop. She enjoys singing, boating, swimming, and traveling in the summer. Her hobbies include photography, reading and drawing.

Halli Angel is the daughter of Bobby and Jennifer Angel of Gallipolis. Having just completed the sixth grade at Gallia Academy Middle school, Halli has been an active participant in the Beta Club, GAP, TAG, Student Council, and Leader-in-Me. She especially enjoys singing in the choir and taking piano lessons to advance her musical talents. An avid member in 4-H, Halli participates in the Gallia County Junior Fair exhibiting both lambs and tobacco projects. In 2017, she won Reserve Champion on her tobacco project. In 2016 and 2018, she won Reserve Grand Champion for her lamb. In 2017, Halli began her pageantry journey when she won the title of the Junior Livestock Princess for the Gallia County Junior Fair. She embraces the responsibility of this title as reflected in her presence at all of the livestock shows and other exhibits. As Livestock Princess, she also attended the Meigs and Athens County Fairs. Halli enjoys various sports, especially volleyball, basketball and swimming, as well as reading, camping and creative arts. Halli entered this pageant to have the opportunity to serve as a role model for the youth of Gallia County and to make a difference through volunteerism in her community.

Kimberly Smith is the daughter of Seth and Rebecca Robinson of Vinton. She attends River Valley Middle School, her extracurricular school activities have included; Beta club, student of the month, and cheerleading. She is a member of the GC Starz traveling cheer group and a member of Awanas youth group at her church,. She enjoys softball, swimming, tumbling, attending fairs, bike riding, and family vacations during summer break.

Taylor Whealdon is the daughter of Joshua and Brandi Whealdon of Vinton. She attends River Valley Middle School and her extracurricular school activities have included; Beta club, student council, class president, volleyball, and cheerleading. She enjoys volunteering at God’s Hands at Work and spends time camping with family and friends in the summer.

Gabriella Valentine is the daughter of Antony and Monica Valentine of Gallipolis. She attends Gallia Academy Middle School and her extracurricular activities in school have included; soccer, band, and being a member of Rio swim team youth group. She enjoys volunteering by planting for the Gallipolis Garden Club. She spends time singing, swimming, playing soccer, and playing with her ducks, chickens, and dog while off school in the summer.

Petite Miss contestants

Ryleigh Shafer is the daughter of Ryan and Rachel Shafer of Crown City. She attends Hannan Trace Elementary. She is active in the Junior Beta Club, Champs, 4-H, the Leader-in-Me program and plays basketball. Her favorite food is chocolate. Her favorite color is seafoam green. Ryleigh feels she is friendly, competitive, and outgoing.

Sadie Cummons is the daughter of Scott and Courtney Cummons of Crown City. She attends Washington Elementary. She is active in the CATS choir, Girl Scouts and also 4-H. Her favorite food is bacon. Her favorite color is mint green. Sadie feels she is caring, funny, and outgoing.

Kate Evans is the daughter of Dwight and Amy Evans of Gallipolis. She attends Green Elementary School. Kate takes part in Dragon’s Den (the after-school program). She performs in the annual variety show, plays basketball, soccer, and volleyball. Kate is a junior level Girl Scout in Troop 795 and a member of Country to the Core 4-H Club where she currently holds the office of the health and safety advisor. Kate is a member of the Gallipolis Christian Church youth group. Kate feels her best traits include being caring, responsible, and fun-loving. In the summer, she enjoys traveling and camping with her family. Kate diligently works on 4-H and Girl Scout projects for the fair including; cooking, woodworking, and tending to her fair animals. In her spare time, Kate looks forward to spending time with her friends, sleepovers, eating ice cream, and swimming.

Sanders https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Sanders.jpg Sanders Shafer https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Shafer-1.jpg Shafer Smith https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Smith.jpg Smith Valentine https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Valentine.jpg Valentine Whealdon https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Whealdon.jpg Whealdon Angel https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Angel.jpg Angel Cummons https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Cummons.jpg Cummons Evans https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Evans.jpg Evans Moore https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Moore.jpg Moore