8 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of eight individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Kristen D. Woodrow, 20, of Kenton, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (methamphetamine), in an amount greater than or equal to bulk but less than five times bulk, a felony of the third-degree; Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and Possession of Heroin in an amount greater than or equal to five grams but less than ten grams, a felony of the third-degree. Woodrow was sentenced to prison for four years.

Alfred K. Cordell, Jr., 48, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Attempted Abduction, a felony of the fourth-degree. Cordell was sentenced to prison for 15 months.

Christopher W. McDermitt, 26, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. McDermitt was sentenced to prison for four years and six months.

Leslie W. Storms, 48, of Vinton, was recently convicted of Illegal Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the second-degree. Storms was sentenced to prison for five years.

Robert D. Laywell, III, 27, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree; Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Laywell was sentenced to prison for three years.

Michael J. Casey, 31, of Bidwell, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by testing positive for illegal drugs. Casey was originally placed on community control following his conviction of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Additionally, Casey was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine). Casey was sentenced to prison for 14 months.

James M. Gray, 47, of Patriot, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth-degree; Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Gray was sentenced to prison for three years and six months.

Richard A. Long, 41, of South Lebanon, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by failing to complete transitional living, failing to report to probation, and failing to provide a urine screen upon request. Long was originally placed on community control following his convictions of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree; and Theft, a felony of the fourth-degree. Long was sentenced to prison for two years.

