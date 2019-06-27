Community welcomes Gordmans to Gallipolis

Today, (Thursday, June 27), the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting with Gordmans at its new location at 31 Ohio River Plaza, Gallipolis, formerly Peebles. Store Manager Aaron Jones welcomed Gordmans’ staff members and community members and Gallipolis City Commissioner Tony Gallagher. Gallagher addressed the public, welcoming the retail addition. Gordmans also presented Gallia Academy High School Principal Josh Donley with a $1,000 donation for the school. In attendance to present proclamations to Jones were Regional Liaisons Brynn Stepp for Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Juli Stephens for Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, and Lori Baldridge for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Chamber board member Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, from the Area Agency on Aging, District 7 and Chamber staff Elisha Orsbon and Paige James were present to congratulate and welcome Gordmans. Also in attendance, in support of their fellow Chamber member, were Jennifer Rose from Edward Jones and Tricia Kight from Peoples Bank. Gordmans’ hours are 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Information provided by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.