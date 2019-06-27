Public transit service rolls out in July

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A new chapter for Mason County is about to begin when public bus transportation services roll out next month.

According to a press release from Tri River Transit, the company is “excited the Mason County bus route will begin on Monday, July 15.” To celebrate the new service, Tri River Transit will be offering free fare for the first week of service.

The press release went on to state, “The expansion of the Tri River Transit service will create more opportunities for residents to travel the state and beyond to access employment opportunities, healthcare, tourism areas, shopping, universities and colleges, and other urban and intercity transit services that bridge the gap between home and desired destinations.”

Reportedly, the new Mason County rural public transit service will operate a deviated route service three days per week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The deviated route service will operate on a designated route through Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven, however the bus will deviate up to ¾ of a mile off of the route when requested at least one day in advance. The Mason County route will include limited connections to Huntington and Gallipolis, Ohio.

In addition to the route bus, Tri River Transit will operate one dial-a-ride vehicle that will provide first come first served basis. Dial-a-ride service will require at least 48 hours advance notice.

“It’s something we need in our county and we hope it’s a service people can use and can take advantage of,” Mason County Commission President Rick Handley said.

With the expansion of Mason County, Tri River Transit now has 35 employees and 32 vehicles, according to the press release.

Bus routes are forthcoming and will posted likely next week with information/brochures to then be placed at the Mason County Courthouse and on the Tri River Transit website at https://tririver.org/mobile/ when available.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

