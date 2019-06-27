Bossard hosts Space Camp

Bossard Memorial Library recently hosted a space camp in conjunction with its ongoing Summer Reading Program. This event, co-sponsored by the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center, featured the Drake Planetarium, the Cincinnati Museum Center, a performance by Tony Steinbach, and other space-themed activities for children and their families. The Summer Reading Program continues at Bossard Library through August 3. Children, tweens, and teens can earn prizes for reading and attend fun and educational programs at the library. For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit bossardlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Bossard Memorial Library recently hosted a space camp in conjunction with its ongoing Summer Reading Program. This event, co-sponsored by the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center, featured the Drake Planetarium, the Cincinnati Museum Center, a performance by Tony Steinbach, and other space-themed activities for children and their families. The Summer Reading Program continues at Bossard Library through August 3. Children, tweens, and teens can earn prizes for reading and attend fun and educational programs at the library. For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit bossardlibrary.org or stop by the library.