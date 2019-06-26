Hoop Project returns July 20

GALLIPOLIS — The Hoop Project, one of the largest Gallipolis City Park summer events, returns July 20 and 21.

According to event organizer Robbie Pugh, last year the event had over 180 teams and 100 are currently registered with the last day for registration being July 8. The men’s divisions have already filled.

The three-on-three basketball tournament has traditionally been a double-elimination style bracket. Brackets will be available for individuals 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18. Men’s A Division will be for college or greater experienced players. Division B will be for high school experience and up and Men’s C will be for those with high school experience or less. Women will have a division for players 19 and older. The project also introduces a new division for coed players six and younger.

“We’re introducing the six and under this year,” said Pugh. “We’ll have referees but they’ll be easier on the kids. We just want them to focus on having fun.”

Due to the continuing growth of the event over time, Pugh said the tournament this year will have a limit of 16 teams per division. Courts will line First Avenue, Court and State Streets surrounding City Park for the games. Players will have a three game guarantee and referees will be available for all games. Professional medical staff will also be on hand. Up to eight players can be on a team.

“The whole point of the tournament was to bring people to downtown Gallipolis and provide some much needed recreation for not only the kids but the adults of the area,” said Pugh. “We want to get foot traffic in our restaurants and stores and get folks to have fun….That was the original mission and still is today.”

Teams from as far as Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee have participated in the annual event with thousands of individuals coming to either watch or play.

A rain plan can be found at thehoopproject.com. To keep track of tournament brackets, The Hoop Project makes use of the Tourney Machine app.

Event organizers have estimated between four and seven thousand viewers can visit a Hoop Project weekend.