4 vie for River Rec Queen title

GALLIPOLIS — River Recreation Festival is fast approaching and four young ladies are looking to be named queen at 6 p.m., July 1, Bossard Memorial Library.

Profiles are gathered from the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Committee.

Emma Shamblin is the daughter of Bray and Amanda Shamblin of Gallipolis. She is a junior at South Gallia High School. Her high school extracurricular activities have included; varsity volleyball, cheerleading, track, Leo Lions Club member, FFA, FFA soil judging team, 2018 FFA Creed competitor, FCCLA, SCORES competition and National Beta Club member, being a 2017 Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day qualifier, being on All Tri-Valley Conference Honor Roll. She was 2017-18 freshman class homecoming court attendant. In the community, she is active in 4-H, and has been the past president, vice president, secretary and recreation leader of the Xtreme 4-H Club. She is in the Elizabeth Chapel Youth Program where she participates with various events such as special dinners, Night to Shine special needs prom, child care help, and Christmas outreach programs. She enjoys volunteering in local Thanksgiving dinners, modeling for God’s Hands at Work prom show, wrapping presents at Christmas for the needy, Gallipolis in Lights race fundraiser, helping with local trunk or treat and local food drives. Emma plans to attend Marshall University majoring in psychology and wants to help school-aged children.

Gabrielle Gibson is the daughter of Tonya and Derek Gibson of Vinton. She is in the PSO program and will be a senior for the 2019-20 school year. Her high school extracurricular activities have included; Beta club, cheerleading, TAG, track and varsity model. In the community, she is active in 4-H, clothing drives, community park clean up and has helped with gathering items for flood victims in need. She enjoys volunteering with clothing drives, canned food and coat drives, reading to elementary children and has helped raise money for diabetes. Gabrielle plans to attend Marshall University majoring in nursing. She would also like to be a cheerleader at Marshall University.

Koren Truance is the daughter of Gary and Karen Truance of Vinton. She is a junior at Gallia Academy High School. Her high school extracurricular activities have included; soccer, basketball, track, FFA, participating in judging soil, dairy competitions and she has attended state and national conventions. In the community, she is active in 4-H as the secretary of the Racoon Valley Live Stock Club. She is the 2018 Livestock Queen runner-up, and is on the Youth Fair Board. She enjoys volunteering with 4-H activities and helping to coach youth soccer. Koren plans to continue her education within the agricultural field.

Darcie Harbour is the daughter of Buddy and Stephanie Harbour of Gallipolis. She is sophomore at Gallia Academy High School. Her extracurricular activities have included; cheerleading and tennis. In the community, she is active in 4-H, has helped with cleaning and restoration of the Gallia Academy Athletic Booster concession building and been involved with youth cheer camp. She enjoys helping with the Holzer Heritage Foundation Celebrity Dinner and the Devin Henry Suicide Awareness Concert. Darcie plans to attend Ohio University to study pediatric medicine.

Contestant profiles for Junior Miss and Petite Miss will appear in a later edition.

Gibson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Gibson-1.jpg Gibson Harbour https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Harbour-1.jpg Harbour Shamblin https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Shamblin-1.jpg Shamblin Truance https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Truance-1.jpg Truance