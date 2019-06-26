River cruise to benefit museum

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — For about a decade now, the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center has been welcoming The Belle of Cincinnati to the city for an annual dinner cruise which also serves as a fundraiser.

This year’s dinner cruise is set for Monday, July 29, with boarding at 6:30 p.m. and departure at 7 p.m. from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. The ride is a two-and-a-half-hour cruise on the Ohio River, arrival back to the park will be around 9:30 p.m. that night.

The dinner cruise is an annual fundraiser for the river museum. Ruth Fout, of the river museum, shared tickets are already starting to sell and there are only a limited number of tickets available. She encourages those who would like to attend event to get their tickets as soon as possible. This is a sell out event every year and last year all of the tickets were purchased two weeks prior to the event.

A buffet-style dinner is planned as is a performance from Cee-Cee Miller. Miller is a well-known performer throughout the Ohio Valley. She performs at area festivals and events, hosting shows in Chillicothe and Columbus, Ohio, Parkersburg, Charleston, Huntington and other surrounding areas. Miller performs a variety of music ranging from country to rock to blues.

Fout commented they at the river museum are excited to have Miller on board this year, not only is this Miller’s first time performing for this event, but she also has quite a large fan base throughout Mason and Gallia counties.

Tickets are $50 for adults; $30 for children ages 4-12; and $10 for infants. This cruise is also handicap-accessible for those with special needs.

Tickets are available at the river museum’s office located at 221 Main Street in Point Pleasant. Also, individuals can call the river museum at (304) 674-0144 to reserve their tickets and have them mailed straight to their homes.

“This is a good event for those who enjoy a relaxing night out,” said Fout. “A night where you can enjoy a good meal and wonderful entertainment and feel like you’re sitting on the riverbank.”

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

