Hurl & Friends to headline Hot Summer Nights

GALLIPOLIS — A familiar face, and sound, returns to the French Art Colony this Thursday when Hurl & Friends, featuring John Hurlbut, Fur Peace Ranch manager, set up underneath the pavilion for Hot Summer Nights.

According to a press release from FAC organizers, they are “thrilled” to be welcoming back the band which includes Hurlbut, aka Hurl, Michael McGannon on banjo and guitar, Skott Brown on violin and mandolin, and upright bass player, Terry Douds.

Hurl & Friends play a variety of music, something to please everyone’s taste, from Americana roots music, touching on folk, country, bluegrass and a little bit of rock and roll.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through August, in the FAC Pavilion. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food will be available for purchase, including baked spaghetti, salad, rolls, and Texas sheet cake. There will also be a cash bar throughout the evening. The show begins at 6:30 p.m., continuing until 8:30 p.m.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the FAC on Facebook, via the FAC website at www.frenchartcolony.org, or call 740 -446-3834.

Information submitted by the French Art Colony.

Hurl and Friends includes, left to right, Skott Brown on violin/mandolin, Mike McGannon on banjo/guitar, John Hurlbut on guitar and Terry Douds on upright Bass. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_9.6-PPR-Hurl.jpg Hurl and Friends includes, left to right, Skott Brown on violin/mandolin, Mike McGannon on banjo/guitar, John Hurlbut on guitar and Terry Douds on upright Bass. Courtesy