POINT PLEASANT — Those wanting an elegant, art-filled night out on Main Street have to go no further than the Gallery at 409 this Thursday evening.

The Gallery at 409 will be presenting the “Magnificent 7” art show featuring locally known female artists throughout the Ohio Valley, including Jessica Ashley, Janet Strohl, Cheryl Lund, Kelsi Boyd, Pam Conley, Courtney Lowery, and Emalea Rupe. The reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Light refreshments, finger foods and drinks, will be provided to guests as well as some musical entertainment.

The event is free to attend, although donations are welcomed and appreciated. A silent auction featuring items such as gift baskets and donated paintings will be held throughout the event as well.

Larry Bragg, Gallery at 409 board of directors president, shared each artist will have between seven-10 pieces of art on display and for sale at the reception. The ladies’ work will be offering a mixture of different art mediums. Ashley, of Middleport, Ohio, is primarily an oil painter; Strohl, of Ripley, uses alcoholic inks and wax to create her pieces; Rupe, of Apple Grove, is both a painter and a sculptor; Lund, of Point Pleasant, uses a pointillism style technique for her paintings; Boyd, of Point Pleasant, creates oil and acrylic paintings; Lowery is a watercolor painter as well as Conley, who are both of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Bragg commented all of these artists, with an exception to Ashley, have all been featured at the gallery at past art shows as well as regularly paint at the gallery. For this show, the board of directors, wanted to have a different sort of show, a show filled with a variety of art from local artists.

The Gallery at 409 is located at 409 Main Street in Point Pleasant.

The artists for the “Magnificent 7” show pictured together, from left, Jessica Ashley, Janet Strohl, Cheryl Lund, Kelsi Boyd, Pam Conley, Courtney Lowery, Emalea Rupe. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_0625Galleryat409.jpg The artists for the “Magnificent 7” show pictured together, from left, Jessica Ashley, Janet Strohl, Cheryl Lund, Kelsi Boyd, Pam Conley, Courtney Lowery, Emalea Rupe. Claire Cottrill Photography | Courtesy

Art show set for Thursday

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

