Sheriff updates on reported attack by dogs: ‘…incident did not occur on the bike trail’

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released an additional statement regarding the dog bite victims which were earlier reported on Saturday.

“It has been discovered that the female who reported this incident has falsified her report of the incident. We have learned that this incident did not occur on the bike trail, but actually occurred at a private residence. It is very disappointing that this individual would fabricate a story and induce panic in our citizens in this manner. We will proceed with our investigation and charges can be expected to be filed in this matter,” Sheriff Champlin said late Saturday night.

More on this developing story as information becomes available.

