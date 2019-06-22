Sidewalks coming to Ohio 325, 588 intersection

RIO GRANDE — Rio Grande Village officials, Ohio Department of Transportation officials, contractors and Gallia emergency officials were recently present at a meeting to discuss plans for new sidewalk construction at the intersection of Ohio 588 and Ohio 325.

Construction efforts are reported to start July 8 and slated to end in August. The project’s contractor is Axis Civil Construction.

“Basically, this is an improvement to the sidewalks for pedestrian traffic, by and large,” said Rob Sharrett, president of Axis Civil Construction. “There is a little bit of drainage work up by the dollar store. It’s minimal. A day or two. Predominantly, what we’ll need to do is build that embankment along the Marathon Station and the state route and fill it back so it’s wider and will culminate in a five-foot walkway. The sidewalk goes up to the intersection and stop signs and will continue on towards the college and it will tie into the existing walk. It’s very little if any paving. It’ll be pretty much from the edge of the line to the guard rail with a little bit of widening there.”

There will reportedly be a new gutter formed for better drainage flow in the area with the sidewalk elevated.

For traffic control, signals will be erected and utilized to control one lane flow.

“Traffic control is probably the biggest thing on this job,” said Sharrett,” trying to get people to move through that intersection. Those signals will probably be pretty far from the intersection, north and south and to the east.”

Rio Grande Village officials along with Gallia emergency officials discuss sidewalk construction plans along the Ohio 588 and Ohio 325 intersection with the Ohio Department of Transportation and contractors. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_0606191401b.jpg Rio Grande Village officials along with Gallia emergency officials discuss sidewalk construction plans along the Ohio 588 and Ohio 325 intersection with the Ohio Department of Transportation and contractors. Dean Wright | OVP