GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Sheriff’s Office and Gallia Dog Warden are currently investigating a report of two individuals attacked by canines running at large on the bicycle path near McCormick Road, Saturday afternoon.

In order to ensure safety, the sheriff’s office asks individuals to avoid the area until further notice. The Gallipolis Daily Tribune will continue to add updates as they arise.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-1-1-12.jpg