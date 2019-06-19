Camp Courage makes return in July

JACKSON — Holzer Hospice is planning for Camp Courage, its annual bereavement camp for children who have suffered a loss.

This year’s camp will be held at Canter’s Cave in Jackson on Friday, July 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Individuals will need their own mode of transportation; however, accommodations can be made if needed.

According to national statistics, childhood bereavement is more common than many realize. In fact, one in 20 children will experience loss before the age of 15. This loss can branch from loss of a parent, sibling, or close family member, to divorce, health changes, and many other instances that impact a child.

Camp Courage was created to help these children learn how to process, deal, and grow from grief. Campers will take part in a variety of fun activities, exercises, and dialogue that will allow individuals to learn new ways of coping and dealing with loss.

“Camp Courage is a fun camp. Our goal is to provide a safe place for children to manage the complex and difficult emotions they feel when they experience a loss. A place to allow children to understand the concept of grief and develop healthy coping skills for life. Camp Courage is a place to grieve, heal and grow,” said Shelly Ranegar, LSW Camp Courage director.

Camp Courage is always looking for volunteers to assist with camp activities, donations, and connect with campers. This camp is completely free, as it is annually funded by the generous contributions of local community members and organizations and grants.

To contact Holzer Hospice for more information about the application process, or to find out how you can be involved, call 740-446-5074 or 1-800-500-4850.

Applications are due to Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH by July 5.

A young woman engaging in arts and crafts. Arts have often been considered to be therapeutic among health professionals.