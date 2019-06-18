Wiseman named parade marshal for River Rec… Parade set for July 4th

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Parade will celebrate the Fourth of July with Thomas E. Wiseman leading the way.

Wiseman was named parade marshal by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce. The parade steps off at noon, July 4 in downtown Gallipolis.

Wiseman is the recipient of the 2018 Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award, as presented at the annual Chamber awards event in January. In addition, he was elected to the Ohio Valley Bank Board in October of 1992. At the time, he was president of The Wiseman Agency, representing the third generation operating the multi-line independent insurance agency started by his grandfather in 1928. Wiseman’s achievements in the insurance field include earning his Certified Insurance Counselor designation (CIC) in 1984, serving as District Trustee for the Independent Insurance Agents of Ohio (IIAO) from 1988 to 1993 and on the national board of the Independent Agents of America from 1994 to 1999, being honored with the association’s “Young Charger Award” in 1990, serving as President of IIAO in 1993, representing Ohio on the Independent Agents of America board in 1994, and receiving the Paul Revere Award as Ohio’s outstanding insurance agent in 1995.

A lifetime resident of Gallipolis, he and his wife of 39 years, Libby, have three adult children and three grandchildren. He is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and attended Marshall University and the University of Cincinnati.

A respected member of the business community for nearly 40 years, Wiseman has been an involved member of his community serving as director and president of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and the Gallia County Community Improvement Corporation, and Chairman of United Way. He has served as Gallia County’s representative on the Southeastern Ohio Regional Council (SEORC) and was named by the organization as “Person of the Year” in 1994.

Wiseman’s role at Ohio Valley Bank grew when he accepted the role of the Board’s Lead Independent Director in 2005. He accepted the position of President and Chief Operating Officer in 2010 and currently serves as CEO of the one-billion dollar Community Bank, where his anthem of putting “Community First” has inspired the next generation of bankers.

Itinerary for the 2019 Gallipolis River Recreation Festival (River Rec) is as follows:

Wednesday, July 3

10 a.m. Gospel music; noon, opening ceremony; noon to 10 p.m., inflatables open and are free on July 3; noon, concessions and artisans open for business, including, under the artisan tent, noon – 4 p.m., blacksmithing, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting and mini terrariums; 12:30 p.m. Gospel music; 12:30 p.m. Lion’s Club KidzDay Activities; 2-6 p.m. KidZone activities; 2-6 p.m. Contemporary Christian music; 7 p.m. Little Mister & Miss Firecracker.

Gospel and Contemporary Christian music lineups for July 3: 10 a.m. Wayfollowers, 11 a.m. Gloryland Believers, 11:30 a.m. Covered by Love, 1 p.m. The Raineys; 2 p.m. Ordinary People, 3 p.m. Vinton Baptist, 4 p.m. River City Fellowship, 5 p.m. Fellowship of Faith.

Thursday, July 4

7:45 a.m. Baby Tot registration/check in; 9 a.m. Baby Tot Sparkler Contest; 9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Race on the Riverfront; 9-11 a.m. Senior’s Bingo; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Inflatables open (Armbands – $12 each or 4 for $40); 10 a.m. concessions and artisans open for business, artisan tent schedule includes 10:30 a.m. – noon, flower crowns, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting; 11:30 a.m. 68th Annual Gallipolis Rotary Mile; noon River Rec parade; 2 p.m. Circus Sideshow; 3 p.m. Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Talent Show; 6 p.m. Gallipolis Twirling Angels; 7-10 p.m. Big Buck Country Jamboree featuring opening act Rob McNurlin & the Beatnik Cowboys followed by headliner John Schneider; 10 p.m. fireworks.

Admission to River Rec is free.

For more information, go to https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/.

Information for this article provided by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Parade take place at noon, July 4 in downtown Gallipolis. Pictured is a previous parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_DSC_0236.jpg The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Parade take place at noon, July 4 in downtown Gallipolis. Pictured is a previous parade. File Photo | OVP The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Parade will celebrate the Fourth of July with Thomas E. Wiseman, pictured, leading the way. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.19-Wiseman.jpg The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Parade will celebrate the Fourth of July with Thomas E. Wiseman, pictured, leading the way. Courtesy

River Rec parade July 4th