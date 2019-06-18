Hank Williams Jr., Bret Michaels, Buckcherry booked for Peck Fest

POINT PLEASANT — The 2019 Peck Fest pre-ticket sales have already by passed last year’s festival’s final ticket sales.

Garry Peck, event organizer, shared the fifth annual Peck Fest set for the weekend of July 5-6 at the Kanawha River Campground in Point Pleasant will likely be the biggest Peck Fest Mason County has seen so far. Though the planning process has been hectic, Peck is pulling it all together to give festival goers two nights of well-known, top rated entertainment.

On Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. Bret Michaels will take the stage with Buckcherry opening at 7:30 p.m. Known for their rock anthems and loyal fanbase, Buckcherry has scored several top hits over the year, including their top 10 hit “Sorry.” The band’s new album, “Warpaint” was released earlier this year.

Michaels, an American singer/songwriter, who many came to know as the frontman for the band Poison, has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is a reality TV star. Through his Life Rocks Foundation, he has helped raise millions of dollars for charity and makes donations to not only diabetes awareness and research but to such causes as childhood cancer, Veterans organizations, PetSmart Charities, Operation Homefront, Fealgood Foundation and more. Michaels has kept on the road for the last 10 years, for nearly 300 live performances, speaking engagements, charitable concerts and private engagements yearly.His latest single and video, “Unbroken, ”was co-wrote and recorded with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu. In the run-up to the release of the new single, Michaels has unleashed the #HotRocks Unbroken Challenge which is a social media competition in which he is giving participants the chance to dance for a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice and a VIP rockstar weekend getaway for the winner.

On Saturday, Hank Williams Jr. will take the stage at 9 p.m. Following his performance, the festival will round out with a fireworks show.

Hank Williams Jr.’s has sold 70 million albums worldwide, six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, Williams released “It’s About Time” (Nash Icon Records) on Jan. 15. In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project includes new tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time,” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar. “It’s About Time is Hank’s 37th album in his five-decade career. He continues to add accolades to his resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year, and BMI Icon in addition to winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Williams was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music.

In addition to the headlining performers, will be local and label artists performing throughout the day. Peck commented these performers will be announced at a later date, closer to the event. Food and sales vendors will be available to the festival goers as well as various other activities.

The gates open at noon each day and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. General admission tickets start at $55. Children 10 and under enter with adult for free and parking is $10 per day.

Camping is available; however, Peck commented it is limited and spots are filling up quickly.

The festival will be featuring a few new elements this year including an escape room, a Mr. & Miss Peck Fest competition, and a Car, Truck, and Bike Show.

The Mr. & Miss Peck Fest will take place on Friday. Numerous contestants have already entered and voting is open to the public for $1 per vote. The male and female with the greatest number of votes by July 4, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. will win the title of Mr. & Miss Peck Fest 2019, a crown and sash, a $500 cash prize, a meet and greet with Bret Michaels and Buckcherry, VIP seating which includes free food and drinks in the VIP tent, weekend pit passes, and more. Those interested in entering can register at https://www.gogophotocontest.com/peckfest.

The Car, Truck and Bike Show will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The show classes will include: modern truck, muscle car, motorcycle, street rod, classic truck, special interest, classic, and modern car. Trophies will be awarded for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Peck Fest Staff Choice, Queen’s Choice, People’s Choice, Best Display, and Peck Fest Best in Show. The entry fee is $40 and all entries will receive a custom dash plaque.

Peck Fest was created in 2015 by Point Pleasant native Peck, who wanted to create an outdoor music festival unlike anything else in the area. With the help of family, friends, and sponsors, Peck Fest continues to grow each year.

Peck commented many newcomers from near and far will be out this year due to the popularity of this year’s entertainers.

For more information, visit peckfest.com, call 855-675 PECK (7325), or email peckfest@gmail.com. Updates on the festival will be announced on the event’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/peckfest.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson contributed to this article. Information from Facebook.com/peckfest and peckfest.com was used in this article.

