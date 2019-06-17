37 indicted by grand jury

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces the Gallia County Grand Jury met in June and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Garrett J. Sheets, age 26, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Hidden Compartment in a Vehicle, a felony of the second degree.

Timmy F. Champer, age 41, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Amanda N. Willcoxen, age 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Stephanie L. Daniels, age 47, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jason D. Carey, age 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Miranda A. Jett, age 40, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Brett J. Hancock, age 37, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Roy J. See, age 30, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Robert E. Manley, age 69, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Kaleb N. Werry, age 30, of Coolville, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the third degree.

William D. Whalen, age 44, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Terry B. Myers II, age 26, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Charles D. Plymale, age 42, of Bidwell, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Ordnance, a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael L. Pruett, age 41, of Nelsonville, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

David G. Hammack, age 20, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Cody R. Massingo, age 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Joshua E. Doerfer, age 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Acetyl Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Tyler W. Gaus, age 25, of Cheshire, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Erin H. Johnson, age 25, of Cheshire, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the Fifth Degree.

Spurgeon B. Jenkins, age 43, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Christopher S. Crabtree, age 48, of Jackson, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

James T. Ramsey, age 57, of Oxford, North Carolina, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Acetyl Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jack A. Quimby, age 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Acetyl Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (4-ANPP), a felony of the fifth degree.

Vicki C. Martin, age 54, of Cheshire, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Rhonda A. Oiler, age 48, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methylphenidate), a felony of the fifth degree.

Erica N. Whobrey, age 38, of Thurman, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Angela L. Camelin, age 44, of Pomeroy, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the Fifth Degree.

Ryan E. Caldwell, age 20, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jaclyn S. Baker, age 32, of Hamlin, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Peggy E. Adkins, age 42, of Patriot, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the Fifth Degree.

Roger K. Meade, age 50, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Britney R. Roush, age 34, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the Fifth Degree.

Michael V. Taylor, age 31, of Cheshire, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kimberly D. Turner, age 56, of Moundsville, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Psilocyn), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Joseph D. Kormanik, age 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Bryon C. Brooks, age 26, of Mount Alto, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Sabra L. Clark, age 29, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Tribune.jpg