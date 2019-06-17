Watching the clouds roll in

Sunday evening the humidity rose and the wind, for a moment, seemed to come to a standstill prior to strong storms moving through Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties. Prior to dumping heavy rains and in some places, reported hail, the sky turned an eerily, ominous color indicating anyone close should take cover. Pictured is a storm moving from Kanauga, Ohio in Gallia County, across the Ohio River at Riverfront Park into downtown Point Pleasant, W.Va. on Sunday. In addition to a wall cloud of rain, pictured is what appears to be a funnel formation in the distance, possibly a scud cloud often mistaken for wall clouds or funnel clouds – whatever it was, it quickly dissipated. Expect more of this unstable weather pattern this week, according to the local forecast. Read more on the weather outlook inside this edition.

