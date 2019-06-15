Ready for ‘River Rec’ …Schedule of events released

GALLIPOLIS — The 54 annual Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, or “River Rec,” is fast approaching with actor/musician John Schneider performing a free concert on Independence Day, alongside other free, family-friendly activities set for July 3-4 at City Park in downtown Gallipolis.

This year, on July 3, also known as “KidzDay,” visitors can experience free KidZone games and free inflatables. Other “KidzDay” Events, set for 2-6 p.m., July 3, are bowling, football skills challenge, soccer skills, corn hole, Connect Four, Jenga, hula hoop-jump rope and bubble gum blowing contest. A Nerf Gun War is set for 4-6 p.m. and a Foam Party will take place at 5 p.m.

New to “River Rec” this year, is the Circus Sideshow set to roll out at 2 p.m., July 4, featuring multiple acts like glass walking, bed of swords, contortion, and more. In addition, free musical entertainment returns to the main stage as do pageants for young people and opportunities for talented locals to perform. Concessions, artisans, one of the area’s largest parades and, of course, fireworks will be offered.

Itinerary for the 2019 Gallipolis River Recreation Festival is as follows:

Wednesday, July 3

10 a.m. Gospel music; noon, opening ceremony; noon to 10 p.m., inflatables open and are free; noon, concessions and artisans open for business, including, under the artisan tent, noon – 4 p.m., blacksmithing, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting and mini terrariums; 12:30 p.m. Gospel music; 12:30 p.m. Lion’s Club KidzDay Activities; 2-6 p.m. KidZone activities; 2-6 p.m. Contemporary Christian music; 7 p.m. Little Mister & Miss Firecracker.

Gospel and Contemporary Christian music lineups for July 3: 10 a.m. Wayfollowers, 11 a.m. Gloryland Believers, 11:30 a.m. Covered by Love, 1 p.m. The Raineys; 2 p.m. Ordinary People, 3 p.m. Vinton Baptist, 4 p.m. River City Fellowship, 5 p.m. Fellowship of Faith.

Thursday, July 4

7:45 a.m. Baby Tot registration/check in; 9 a.m. Baby Tot Sparkler Contest; 9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Race on the Riverfront; 9-11 a.m. Senior’s Bingo; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Inflatables open (Armbands – $12 each or 4 for $40); 10 a.m. concessions and artisans open for business, artisan tent schedule includes 10:30 a.m. – noon, flower crowns, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting; 11:30 a.m. 68th Annual Gallipolis Rotary Mile; noon is the parade; 2 p.m. Circus Sideshow; 3 p.m. Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Talent Show; 6 p.m. Gallipolis Twirling Angels; 7-10 p.m. Big Buck Country Jamboree featuring opening act Rob McNurlin & the Beatnik Cowboys followed by headliner John Schneider; 10 p.m. fireworks.

Admission to River Rec is free.

For more information, go to https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/.

River Rec returns July 3-4 at Gallipolis City Park.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

