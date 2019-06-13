9 sentenced in common pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of nine individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Adam D. Boggess, 43, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree, and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Boggess was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Raven N. Barr, 32, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to prison for 24 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to report to probation and failing to complete treatment. Barr was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree, and Attempted Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals to Manufacture Drugs, a felony of the third-degree.

Natasha K. Gray, 24, of Patriot, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth-degree; Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Endangering Children which resulted in serious physical harm, a felony of the third-degree. Gray was sentenced to prison for 30 months.

Donald L. Shaver, 44, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third-degree. Shaver was sentenced to prison for 24 months.

Bruce L. Chapman, 38, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 19 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a Community Based Corrections Facility (CBCF). Chapman was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Trafficking in Drugs (Buprenorphine or Naloxone), a felony of the fifth-degree, and Escape, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Joshua Thomas, 29, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to prison for 24 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF. Thomas was placed at the STAR Community Justice Center as a special term of his community control. Among other infractions, Thomas threatened another resident and spit in another resident’s face. Thomas was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Theft from an Elderly Person, a felony of the third-degree.

Brian E. Angell, 39, of Vinton, was recently convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth-degree. Additionally, Angell admitted to violating the terms of his community control by falsifying a drug screen and testing positive for illegal substances. Angell was sentenced to prison for 24 months.

Donald E. Barnes, 54, of Bidwell, was recently sentenced to prison for 24 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to report to probation, failing drug screens, and being non-compliant with treatment. Barnes was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth-degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

Brian K. Grabans, 47, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree, and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Additionally, Grabans admitted to violating the terms of his community control by failing to report to probation and committing additional crimes. Grabans was sentenced to a prison term of 18 months

