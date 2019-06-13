RIO GRANDE — The artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 37th Annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest that was held at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande.

This year, a total of 135 art pieces were entered in the Contest with 42 essays/poems. Special Awards were presented: “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Amateur Category went to Carl Murdock of Lawrence County for his photograph, “Amish Maiden”; “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Professional Category went to Pat Thompson of Adams County for her pencil, “Clinton”; the “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” went to Elaine Morris of Highland County for her pastel, “Carefree”; People’s Choice Award went to Judith Clay of Lawrence County for her counted cross stitch, “Winter Sunrise”; Best Overall Essay went to Anita Gail Belville of Gallia County for “A Passionate Tragedy”; and Best Overall Poem went to David Brown of Gallia County for “The Night Before Christmas (Revised).”

Individuals age 55 or older were eligible to participate in the Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest. Winners announced from Gallia County included:

Best Overall Essay: “A Passionate Tragedy” by Anita Gail Belville

Best Overall Poem: “The Night Before Christmas (Revised)” by David Brown

1st Place Acrylic/Animals and Birds – “Mallards in Winter” by Rita Haley

2nd Place Acrylic/Landscape – “A Winter Valley” by Rita Haley

1st Place Fiber Arts – “Table Runner” by Mary Morrison

2nd Place Fiber Arts – “Pillow” by Amy Thornton

3rd Place Fiber Arts – “Untitled” by Betty Saunders

2nd Place Oil/Animals and Birds – “There’s Always One” by Clara Day

3rd Place Oil/Animals and Birds – “Hawk-Eye” by Sally Roberts

1st Place Oil/Floral – “Down at the Barn” by Clara Day

2nd Place Oil/Floral – “Ageless Beauty” by Sally Roberts

1st Place Oil/Landscape – “Gallia Evening Light” by Judy Ross

2nd Place Oil/Landscape – “Spider Webbed Fence” by Judy Ross

3rd Place Oil/Landscape – “Red Barn 279” by James Snyder

2nd Place Oil/Portrait – “I Trust in Thee” by Karen Stapleton

1st Place Oil/Seascape – “Bird’s Eye View of an Ocean Breeze” by Judy Ross

1st Place Photography/Abstract – “Shattered” by Anita Gail Belville

1st Place Photography/Animals and Birds – “Comfy Cat” by Anita Gail Belville

2nd Place Photography/Animals and Birds – “Close Encounter” by David Brown

1st Place Photography/Portrait – “Be Who You Are – Ed Moses – Artist” by David M. Hayes

1st Place Photography/Still Life – “Patterns in Nature” by David Brown

1st Place Photography/Other – “Where Next?” by David Brown

2nd Place Three-Dimensional Ceramics – “Jack’s 1953 Ford Jublee” by Patricia Parsons

3rd Place Three-Dimensional Ceramics – “Pat’s Flower Patch” by Patricia Parsons

1st Place Watercolor/Animals and Birds – “Puffins” by Pamela S. Conley

1st Place Watercolor/Floral – “Lilies” by Pamela S. Conley

1st Place Essay/Gallia County – “A Passionate Tragedy” by Anita Gail Belville

2nd Place Essay/Gallia County – “Who Rules the Roost?” by Randy Sheidler

3rd Place Essay/Gallia County – “Bernie’s Business” by Diana J. Randolph

4th Place Essay/Gallia County – “My Special Shoebox” by Charles A. Murray

5th Place Essay/Gallia County – “J.M.W. Turner” by David M. Hayes

6th Place Essay/Gallia County – “Untitled” by Janet R. Coen

7th Place Essay/Gallia County – “Cedars of Lebanon” by David Brown

1st Place Poem/Gallia County – “The Night Before Christmas (Revised)” by David Brown

2nd Place Poem/Gallia County – “Gratitude” by Diana J. Randolph

3rd Place Poem/Gallia County – “The Four Seasons” by Charles A. Murray

4th Place Poem/Gallia County – “The World On Its Axis” by Ruby Taylor

5th Place Poem/Gallia County – “Sunflower, Sunflower!” by Anita Gail Belville

To learn more about next year’s Art Show, which is typically held in May/June of each year, please call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

About AAA7: The local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Information submitted by AAA7.

