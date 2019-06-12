Rio honors top business students

RIO GRANDE —The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Emerson E. Evans School of Business recently announced its award winners for the 2018-19 academic year.

The school’s faculty and staff hosted an awards banquet to honor these students’ exceptional academic achievements. Emerson E. Evans School of Business Co-Chair Jason Winters said he is proud of these students for going above and beyond in their studies and enjoys getting to share their success with them and their families at the banquet.

“The awards banquet gives the School of Business’s faculty an opportunity to publicly recognize our outstanding students from both the associate and bachelor’s degree programs,” Winters said. “It also gives the student’s parents an opportunity to meet the faculty that have been a part of their son’s or daughter’s life for the past 2 or 4 years. It is always a special time of celebration that we all cherish.”

The annual luncheon includes multiple awards to honor students who have succeeded in a variety of ways during the 2018-19 academic year, including awards for GPA and classroom successes. Sara Klein, a Class of 2019 business management major, said she is honored to be recognized and grateful for the opportunities and memories she has made in the School of Business.

“I was very surprised to earn this award. I had no idea I was even chosen as a candidate. I’m glad to see my work has paid off and grateful for the recognition from the school of business,” Klein said. “A lot of hard work goes into these degrees, so having something to recognize that really means a lot to us. Being in the School of Business has been an adventure and a roller coaster. I’m thankful for the relationships I’ve made with my classmates and professors because they’ve really made this an amazing experience with a lot of memories.”

The School of Business is dedicated to creating learning opportunities for students in leadership, collaboration, and business management. The school’s goal is to help students meet the challenges of the global market place while developing partnerships with business owners and leaders to explore business operations and opportunities. Whitney Gilkeson, a Class of 2019 business management major, said she appreciates the School of Business’s efforts to award students for their efforts in the classroom.

“I really hadn’t expected any awards, so I’m very thankful to the School of Business for believing I was deserving of these. Awards luncheons like this aren’t really common in a lot of schools or majors, so it’s an amazing feeling to be a part of something like this that recognizes us for our work ethic,” Gilkeson said. “I’ve had a wonderful experience here at Rio and in the School of Business. The professors know us on a name-to-name basis and are so willing to help when we need it. They really want to make sure we succeed.”

Award winners for the 2018-2019 academic year are Natalie Wilcoxon and Mark Brown Jr., Outstanding Associate Degree; Whitney Gilkeson and Sara Klein, Outstanding Bachelor Degree; Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft, Associate Degree Business Field Test; Whitney Gilkeson, Bachelor Degree Business Field Test; Kameron Carpenter and Whintney Gilkeson, Business Simulation Competition; and Adam Champer, Kameron Carpenter, Michael Norris, Gavin Hawkins, Tina Morris, Katie Zuniga, Casey Booth and Kay-Anne Darlington, Recognition as VITA Volunteers.

For more information on the Emerson E. Evans School of Business, contact the Office of Admissions at 740-245-7208.

