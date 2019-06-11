Gallipolis FFA receive degrees

GALLIPOLIS — Six members of the Gallipolis FFA Chapter were recently awarded the State FFA Degree during the fifth session of the 91st Ohio FFA Convention held in Columbus.

Carley Johnson, CadhaMcKean, Ashleigh Miller, Grace Montgomery, Trace Neal, and Kenedie Roush are this year’s State Degree recipients.

Johnson is the daughter of Tracy and Rand Clark and will be a 2020 graduate of Gallia Academy. She had been enrolled in agricultural education classes for four years. Carley’s activities include: State Convention, National Convention, Farm Science Reviews, FFA Middle school recruitment, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry sale, National Days of Service, Adopt-a-Highway, District Food Science, State food science, Gallia Academy Christmas project, FFA banquets, District Food Science Online Exam and Leadership Night. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program is in small animal production which includes breeding beagles.

McKean is the daughter of Colin and Amy McKean and is a 2019 graduate of Gallia Academy. She has been enrolled in agricultural education classes for four years. Cadha’s activities include: State Convention, National Convention, Leadership Night at Miller High School, Farm Science Reviews, FFA Recruitment, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sale, Vet Science Online Exam, National Days of Service, Adopt-a-Highway, District Food Science, Farm Business Management CDE, Farm Bureau Fourth Grade Ag Day, Gallia County Christmas Project, FFA Banquets, Ohio FFA Foundation Meal Packaging, Volunteering at Washington Elementary, Volunteering for Champion Farms and Producer Sales, and District Food Science online exam. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Swine.

Miller is the daughter of Rick and Amy Weaver and is a 2019 graduate of Gallia Academy. She has been enrolled in agricultural education classes for 4 years. Ashleigh’s activities include: State Convention, National Convention, Leadership Night at Miller High School, Farm Science Reviews, FFA Recruitment, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sale, National Days of Service, Adopt-a-Highway, District Food Science, State Soils, Creed speaking contest, Farm Bureau Fourth Grade Ag Day, Gallia County Christmas Project, FFA Banquets, Ohio FFA Foundation Meal Packaging, Volunteering at Washington Elementary, Volunteering for Champion Farms andProducer Sales, and District Food Science Online Exam. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Goats.

Montgomery is the daughter of Seth and Candy Montgomery and will be a 2020 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agriculture classes for three years. Grace’s FFA activites include: National Convention, State Convention, Leadership Night at Miller HighSchool, Farm Science Review, FFA Recruitment, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sale, National Days of Service, Adopt-a-Highway, County Soils, District Soils, State Soils, Creed Speaking contest, Farm Bureau Fourth Grade Ag Day, Gallia County Christmas Project, FFA Banquets,District Banquet, State Livestock, Vet Science CDE, and the Greenhand Quiz. She helps with the after school program at Green Elementary and is also a member of Triangle 4-H Club. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes Market Lambs and Beef Cattle.

Neal is the son of Mark and the late Lorie Neal and will be a 2020 graduate of Gallia Academy. He has been enrolled in agricultural classes for four years. Trace’s FFA activities include: State Livestock Judging, District, State Soils Judging, National Days of Service, State Convention,National Convention, Adopt-a-Highway, Farm Business Management CDE, Parliamentary Procedure, Vet Science CDE, Greenhand Quiz, District Banquet, District Officer Training, State Leadership Night, FFA Recruitment, Fruit Sales, Spring Strawberry Sales, Farm Science Review, and Chapter Banquet. His Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes breeding heifers and market steers.

Roush is the daughter of Erin and Adam Denney and is a 2019 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She has been enrolled in agriculture education classes or 2 year. Kenedie’s FFA activities include: State convention, state equine judging, leadership night at Alexander, FFArecruitment, farm science review, fruit sale, district food science, and farm business management CDE. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience program includes market goats and job placement at Four Seasons Veterinary Clinic.Agricultural education is offered at Gallia Academy High School through the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD. Jerrod Ferguson and Katherine Dickson are the Gallipolis FFA advisors.

