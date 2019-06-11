Bass tourney comes June 23

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting the American Bass Anglers Fishing Tournament on Sunday, June 23.

Take off time will begin at 6:30 a.m. with weigh in taking place at 2:30 p.m. at the Gallipolis Public Use Area.

The American Bass Anglers, American Fishing Tour, is the largest tournament trail in the nation for the weekend angler. This group of anglers has been coming to Gallipolis for the past 14 years to hold their Divisional One Day Tournament, The Gallipolis River Rumble. On Saturday evening, June 22, the bureau will be hosting a private reception for the anglers and their families at the Colony Club from 5t to 7 p.m. with plenty of food and door prizes donated by local businesses. There will also be a pre-registration meeting for anglers who will fish the tournament that evening.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting the 14th Annual Gallipolis River Rumble this year,” stated Amanda Crouse, executive director of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, “We are making every effort to guarantee the experience is a memorable one for this group of anglers.”

According to ABA Ohio Area Manager K. Barry Davis, anyone who is interested in participating will need an ABA membership ($35) and will need to register either at the reception on Saturday evening or show up Sunday morning an hour and a half prior to take off time. An entry fee of $70 is also required. For additional questions regarding the tournament, its schedule and river conditions, interested parties may contact Davis at 614-746-1191 or via email at kbd73@aol.com or ABAOhio@aol.com.