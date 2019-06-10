Digital board coming to City Park

Gallipolis City Park is receiving a new digital signboard to announce upcoming events, according to Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene. Crews are in the midst of constructing a brick housing for the sign. The board is funded by a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
