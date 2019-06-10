Search warrant results in arrest

CHESHIRE — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement regarding a search warrant which was executed on South Locust Street Saturday afternoon in the Village of Cheshire which resulted in the arrest of one.

“The execution of this search warrant is the result of multi-agency investigation conducted by a lot of hard working law enforcement professionals,” said Champlin. “Thankfully, dangerous drugs and the money which is believed to be the proceeds from the sale of those drugs are now safe and sound where they belong in our evidence room. I would like to thank and commend the deputies and the officers with the Gallipolis Police Department who have worked diligently over the past couple of days to develop information which has led to this search warrant. One person is in custody at this time, however, this investigation is still ongoing and therefore that name is not being released until the case is concluded.”

