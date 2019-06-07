OVP recognized for special section work

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio Valley Publishing has received recognition from the West Virginia Press Association (WVPA) for its 2018 Community Pride and Progress Edition, “Made in the Ohio Valley.”

OVP editorial staff were recognized with a second place finish in the Best Special Section category, in its division, in the WVPA’a annual newspaper contest. Awards will be formally presented at the WV Press Convention in Morgantown, W.Va., Aug. 2-3.

At 48 pages, the “Made in the Ohio Valley” special section was one of the largest in OVP’s recent history and focused on ideas, items and people only found in the readership area of Mason, Gallia and Meigs counties.

The judges comments read, “The most readable, engaging writing and subject matter. The photos are better than the other offerings.”

“Made in the Ohio Valley” consisted of work by OVP Editor Beth Sergent, The Daily Sentinel Managing Editor Sarah Hawley, Senior Reporter Dean Wright from the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Reporter Erin Perkins from the Point Pleasant Register, former Reporter Morgan McKinniss and longtime OVP freelance writers, Mindy Kearns and Lorna Hart. Both Kearns and Hart are also former employees of OVP. The design work was done by Catie South with AIM Media Midwest which owns the Point Pleasant Register, The Daily Sentinel and Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

“‘Made in the Ohio Valley’ is a project I am extremely proud of because it highlighted our area of Appalachia for its artisans, artists and ideas often in danger of being overlooked,” Sergent said. “Given the amount of additional work that goes into the annual Progress editions, from both editorial and OVP’s advertising staff, this recognition is even more meaningful because it’s shared as truly a team effort.”

Last year, OVP also took home a second place award for Best Special Section from WVPA for its “Remembering the Silver Bridge Tragedy, 50 years later.”

