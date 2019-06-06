Those ‘Hot Summer Nights’

The patio and the pavilion were full for Thursday’s Hot Summer Nights performance by Devin Henry, a local singer, songwriter (pictured). Hot Summer Nights is a concert series offered on Thursday evenings by the French Art Colony in its outdoor pavilion now through September. Next week’s artist is Todd Martin.

