Columbus woman convicted of trafficking

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces that Kelsey A. Shannon, 22, of Columbus, was recently convicted of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first-degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

She faces up to 11 years for her conviction of Trafficking in Cocaine and up to three years for her conviction of Tampering with Evidence. Shannon will be sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court on July 2, 2019.

Shannon https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_Shannon.jpg Shannon