Farmers’ Market opens

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers’ Market opened on Saturday and will continue each Saturday through the end of October.

The market included artisans, baked goods, tea from Herbal Sage and a few early season vegetables.

Market Manager Chris Hamm said the market is a work in progress, with Saturday being the first day, and that they hope to see more vendors join as the season progresses.

Live music took place during Saturday’s market with other music and activities to take place in the future.

Hamm stated that the hope is to have a junior chef type event at the gazebo during the market with the children making recipes. Those in attendance would be able to sample and take home the recipes as well.

Hamm said the market board is working with the state toward to ability to accept tokens for seniors, WIC and EBT shopping at the market, although there is not a time frame for this currently.

In addition to local artisans and producers, Hamm stated that the market is open to third-party vendors who by produce from local farmers and bring it to the market to sell. He noted that it can be difficult for local farmers to take the day to comes set up and this is an opportunity which could benefit the farmers and the local community with the help of a third party.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market’s Board is continually looking to expand the market to better serve the area. If you are a vendor and interested in sharing your products with the community please do not hesitate to fill out an application online at www.meigscountyfarmersmarket.com, or contact the Market Manager, Chris Hamm at (740) 416-5893 or meigscountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

