POINT PLEASANT — The annual festival featuring a barbecue competition and various bike races is making its return for a third year with a few new elements to the mix this Saturday in downtown Point Pleasant.

Originally coined as “Bikes&BBQ,” this year the festival is taking on the title, “Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass.” Along with the usual barbecue competition and bikes races, there will also be bluegrass music events throughout the day, but that is not the only new element this year.

For the biking portion of the day, there will be a special race held for the children. Also, for the 21 and older adults only, there will be a “Brew Garden” this year which is being sponsored and ran by the staff from The Hut in New Haven shared Point Pleasant Councilman and Bike Point member Gabe Roush.

“Several surrounding towns have been hugely successful with this type of added amenity at their festivals, Pomeroy, Ohio, being just one example,” said Roush.

Roush explained there will be a large selection of both domestic and craft brews for festival goers to try. The Brew Garden will be in a large tent with a fenced off perimeter, only individuals 21 years and older will be allowed to enter and they must present a valid form of I.D. before entrance is permitted. Individuals will only be allowed to consume alcohol within the fenced in perimeter and no beverages will be permitted outside of the perimeter.

“We’ve worked diligently to be sure to organize this within the parameters of the city’s new ordinance that allows beer sales during permitted special events,” said Roush. “We felt this would open up Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass to a wider base and allow us to attract even more people to our beautiful small town for our growing event.”

As reported in a past article of the Point Pleasant Register, the “beer ordinance” allows for the sale of beer at public events in a designated area, if event promoters choose to apply for the permit and meet the city’s permit requirements. The permit has to contain a map or sketch showing specific areas in which beer will be served and consumed; a plan for enforcing the separation of drinking and non-drinking areas, as well as a plan to control consumption and avoid public intoxication and nuisances; insurance minimums of $2 million in general liability coverage and $1 million alcohol liability coverage must be obtained by the event organizers. Permits must be submitted no less than one month prior to an event, festival or show; permit areas are not to be located immediately adjacent to an established church or other places of worship that is at the time conducting a regularly scheduled worship service or event. Every permit is reviewed by the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreation Committee. A permit fee of $200 must be paid to the city prior to consideration for approval. The park or other city venue must be cleaned up at no expense to the city unless otherwise predetermined, which shall include a daily cleanup as well as final cleanup at the conclusion of the event.

The complete itinerary for the day’s events is as follows: 7:30 a.m., set up begins and BBQ registration opens (4th Street); 8 a.m., bike registration opens (4th Street); 8:20 a.m., cooks meet; 8:30 a.m., cooking begins; 9 a.m., 26/46 mile bike ride begins; 10:30 a.m., 20 mile flat bike ride begins; 11 a.m., six mile bike ride begins; noon, music begins, Devin Henry performs at Riverfront Park stage, BBQ vendors open; 12:30 p.m., Kids’ Bike Race; 1 p.m., Bluegrass jam session held in Hartley square featuring local artists Jonathan McClanahan, Danny Bonecutter, Calvin Leport, and Keith Sargent; 1:15 p.m., 542 performs at Riverfront Park stage; 2:30 p.m., McDowell & Nacy perform at Riverfront Park Stage; 3:30 p.m., chicken turned in for judging, Jason Roach performs at Riverfront Park stage; 4 p.m., ribs turned in for judging; 4:30 p.m., winner’s announced and awards given; 5 p.m., Riverfront Park closes for concert preparation; 5:30 p.m., Riverfront Park gates re-open; 7 p.m., concert begins: 7:15 p.m., Half Bad Bluegrass Band; 8:10 p.m., Jacktown Ramblers; 9:15 p.m., Alan Bibey & Grasstowne.

New features for annual event

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

