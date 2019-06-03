In search of the ‘Big Cat’: Bend Area C.A.R.E. Catfish Tournament Saturday

MASON, W.Va. — After having been postponed this past weekend due to high water on the Ohio River, the 29th annual Bend Area C.A.R.E. Catfish Tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday.

The tournament will take place at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The team tournament remains the largest fundraiser for the C.A.R.E. “Kids for Christmas” program, according to Elvis Zerkle, one of the tourney organizers. The program provides gifts and clothing for needy children during the holidays.

Check-in and registration will be held that morning from 5 to 6:15 a.m., and the rules will be read at 6:30 a.m. Over 30 entries were registered for the early boat drawing, that had a cut off date of May 16.

Over $4,000 in prizes will be awarded. Door prizes from local and corporate sponsors will be given away following weigh-in, as well as two $250 cash drawings.

Prizes will include $1,200 for the first place team with the most fish weight; $700 for second place; $500 for third place; $400 for fourth place; $200 for fifth place; $150 for both sixth and seventh places; $100 for eighth place; and $50 for both ninth and 10th places. Prizes are based on at least 200 participants.

There will also be prizes for the first place father-son/daughter of $50 and the R.J. Roush Memorial Trophy, as well as the first place “Big Cat,” who will win $500. Several “anything goes” categories will be announced the day of the tournament.

There will also be games for the youngsters going on throughout the day. Inflatables will be at the park for children to enjoy.

For more information, contact Zerkle at 304-812-6254, Jeremy Hudnall at 304-812-0930, or Jason Roush at 304-971-0003.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

