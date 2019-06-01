Events, festivals return to Pomeroy this summer

POMEROY — Numerous activities are planned for the summer months along the river in Meigs County, including the annual Kickin’ Summer Bash, the Rhythm on the River music series and the Big Bend Blues Bash.

Kickin’ Summer Bash

The 10th anniversary event of the Kickin’ Summer Bash will be held June 14 and 15 at the Pomeroy Levee.

The festival was started in 2010 to take advantage of one of Meigs County’s best assets — the river, and kicking in the summer season with activities, entertainment and more. This festival was created to give back to the community. There is no charge for any of the activities for the kids. It’s all free, thanks to sponsors.

Live music will take place each evening beginning at 7 p.m. On Friday night will be Devin Henry at 7 p.m., Nick Michael & Susan Page Orchestra at 8 p.m. and Blitzkrieg from 9-11 p.m.

On Saturday evening, Brent Patterson will perform at 7 p.m., followed by Next Level from 9-11 p.m.

Friday night also features a “Cruise In” Car Show on the riverfront parking lot. Anything on wheels is invited to come, including motorcycles. Prizes and trophies will be awarded. Rockin’ Reggie will provide music from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities will include bounce houses for the kids, face painting, treasure hunt, scavenger hunt, and a chalk drawing contest. Each child who attends will receive a bookmark from Texas Roadhouse with a free meal coupon.

Saturday will also include the annual Tribute to the Truckers. Cash prizes will be awarded to truckers who attend and share their ride. Rockin’ Reggie will also provide music during the Tribute to the Truckers.

On Saturday evening will be a boat parade with prizes awarded to the best decorated boat. This year’s theme is the Bicentennial theme, to go along with our celebration of 200 years of Meigs County.

For additional information and updates as more activities are added visit Kickin’ Summer Bash on Facebook.

Rhythm on the River

Back for the 20th year, the Rhythm on the River music series brings free live music to the Pomeroy Riverfront.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 12 and 19.

On July 5, Funky MoJo Daddy from Chicago will perform.

According to their bio, the members of MojoDaddy are all top-shelf musicians who have achieved considerable success with their respective groups. Throughout their careers, these guys have taken the message of Chicago blues and traveled the world to spread it with artists such as Buddy Guy, The Kinsey Report, Steepwater Band and Green Room Rockers. The group consists of Kenny Kinsey (bass/vocals), Jerry Porter (drums/vocals), Jeff Massey (Slide guitar/vocals) and Ryan Frahm (guitar/vocals).

Together, they have quickly gained a reputation for being one of Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland area’s top blues bands and rhythm sections. All of this has led to them appearing on a regular rotation at some of the areas hottest live music venues and annual summer festivals.

These musician’s pride themselves on playing with heart and soul, creating an unstoppable energy. Their intense delivery of the music will have you up and dancing, while never letting you forget where our musical debt is owed.

On July 12, Bill Dutcher, who plays modern acoustic guitar, will perform.

According to his biography, “When Bill Dutcher picks up an acoustic guitar, the music that fills the room cannot be branded with a simple sentence. When you see him play live you’re experiencing an event that shatters the pre-conceived notion of what a solo acoustic can do. You’re witnessing the fusion of six strings, ten fingers, unorthodox instruments and various electronics that blend into a unique cocktail of rock, blues, classical, middle-eastern and Celtic flavors. Born and raised in Dublin, Ohio, He played electric lead guitar in various successful bands throughout the Midwest before making the journey towards performing as a solo artist.”

On July 19 The Carpenter Ants from Charleston, West Virginia will perform.

Described in their bio as West Virginia’s premier rhythm & blues group, the Ants — guitarist Michael Lipton, drummer Jupiter Little, bassist Ted Harrison and vocalist/saxophonist Charlie Tee — have quietly amassed a resume that rivals many national groups. The group’s trademark country-soul sound — rich, soulful harmonies, stinging solos and a rock-solid rhythm section — captures that rare, loose-but-tight feel, and has won the band international as well as regional fans. The Ants have twice traveled to Moscow. The trips found the group performing at a variety of venues including the 3,500-seat Russia Concert Hall, the city’s most prestigious room, a Letterman-style TV show with a national audience of 100 million, funky clubs and gaudy casinos. In the U.S., they’ve played all manners of venues — from church services and rallies for presidential candidates (Bill Clinton and John Kerry) to a biker festival.

Big Bend Blues Bash

The 19th annual Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash will take place July 26 and 27 in downtown Pomeroy.

This year the event will feature many returning favorites, as well as a few new faces.

Scheduled performers include Albert Castiglia, Johnny Rawls, Scott Holt, Clarence Spady, Randy McAllister, Dave Keller, The Labra Brothers, Blitzkrieg, Brent Patterson and Saturday Night Showcase, Renee Stewart Band, Blue Z, Connor Christian, Noah Wotherspoon, and Jake Dunn & The Blackbirds.

Johnny Rawls returns to the stage in Pomeroy where he has performed for several years. Rawls is a longtime performer at the Big Bend Blues Bash, an accomplished musician who received acclaim by the 21st annual Living Blues Awards Critics’ Poll for the “Most Outstanding Blues Singer 2013” and “Best Blues Albums of the Year 2013.” His busy schedule takes him around the country and includes performances abroad, with a stop in Pomeroy for the annual “Blues Bash.”

Blitzkrieg, Southeast Ohio’s longest running rock band, is made up of Phil Moon on lead guitar, vocals and keyboard; Lyle Moon on bass guitar, vocals and keyboard; Ed Sisson on rhythm guitar and vocals; and Rob Heady on drums, percussion and vocals. The band’s motto is “I Rock therefore I am.”

Dave Keller is an award-winning, triple-threat: an outstanding singer, an intense guitarist, and a talented songwriter. Fueled by his love of deep Southern soul and blues music, his performances ring out with passion, integrity, and an ability to break down the barriers between performer and audience.

The American South has an incredibly rich musical legacy, bearing witness to the birth of Jazz, Rock, Country and of course, The Blues. Singer/Guitarist/Entertainer/Songwriter Scott Holt has been carrying the Blues torch for his entire career. Born and raised primarily in Tennessee, he and his family also made homes in Texas and Mississippi. The lanky, tattooed Tennessean was “touring before I knew it was called touring.”

Described as “the future of the blues” by Bill Dahl (Chicago Tribune) circa 1996, Clarence Spady’s sound has become more distinguishable now than ever before. He plays with a depth and sensitivity that can’t be taught, effortlessly combining blues, jazz, funk, latin and rock into his own unique style. His moving guitar play, rough street-edged vocals, songwriting and live improvisations are demonstrated with every performance.

A complete time schedule of performers for the Blues Bash will be released closer to the event.

Albert Castiglia https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-Albert-Castiglia.jpg Albert Castiglia Courtesy of the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society Bill Dutcher https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-Bill-Dutcher.jpg Bill Dutcher Courtesy of the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society Brent Patterson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-Brent-Patterson.jpg Brent Patterson File photo Clarence Spady https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-Clarence-Spady.jpg Clarence Spady Courtesy of the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society Johnny Rawls and Dave Keller https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-Johnny-Rawls-and-Dave-Keller.jpg Johnny Rawls and Dave Keller Courtesy of the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society Tribute to the Truckers will take place during the annual Kickin’ Summer Bash. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-Kickin-Bash-Trucks.jpg Tribute to the Truckers will take place during the annual Kickin’ Summer Bash. File photo Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-Nick-and-Susan.jpg Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra File photo Boats, kayaks and many others will soon make their way to the Pomeroy riverfront for several summertime activities. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_6.2-ATR-zRiver.jpg Boats, kayaks and many others will soon make their way to the Pomeroy riverfront for several summertime activities. File photo

Live music and activities planned

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

