Gallia grand jury returns indictments

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces the Gallia County Grand Jury met in May and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Christopher L. Carter, age 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Daniel A. Crittenden, age 38, of Bidwell, one count of Escape, a felony of the third degree; two counts of Tampering with Evidence, felonies of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Fredrick L. Alexander, age 42, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Chad A. Sheets, age 34, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree.

Shannon L. Wills, age 38, of Charleston, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

John Queen, age 28, of Bidwell, one count Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Angilo M. Matthew, age 20, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Luther D. Hunt, Jr., age 26, of Bidwell, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone), felonies of the fifth degree.

Amanda J. Holley, age 32, of Langsville, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Amanda A. Saxon, age 37, of Bidwell, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Hydrocodone and Oxycodone), felonies of the fifth degree.

Ronald P. Jones, Jr., age 36, of Cheshire, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Quikine M. Oliver, age 36, of Charleston, W.Va., one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree.

Clifford A. Lambert, II, age 30, of Oak Hill, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree.

Matthew S. White, age 30, of Crown City, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Robert D. Martin, age 40, of New Haven, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kristain R. Bonecutter, age 28, of Oak Hill, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Lisdexamfetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Nicholas R. Martin, age 28, of Hurricane, W. Va., two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine and Oxycodone), felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Raymond D. Adkins, age 35, of Vinton, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

Donald Shaver, age 44, of Gallipolis, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christopher E. Salmons, age 24, of Bidwell, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

Jeffrey Kelley, age 40, of Vinton, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

Adam Russell, age 43, of Gallipolis, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

Nicky Craycraft, age 53, of Vinton, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Donald G. Samples, age 53, of Newark, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

David K. Hutchinson, age 32, of Springfield, three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), felonies of the fifth degree; three counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), felonies of the fourth degree; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), felonies of the third degree; and two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), felonies of the third degree.

Stacy M. Barker, age 48, of Gallipolis, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Burglary, a felony of the second degree.

Brandon M. Harrison, age 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Andrew L. Williams, age 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Terry L. Johnson, age 56, of Gallipolis, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Leo A. Stephens, age 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Jason A. Christian, age 35, of Gallipolis, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Richard A. Long, age 41, of Bidwell, one count of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Charles D. Plymale, age 42, of Bidwell, one count of Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Melissa I. Sibley, age 30, of Vinton, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree; one count of Burglary, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Burglary, a felony of the second degree.

Brynn K. Martin, age 39, of Bidwell, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Sara G. Spaun, age 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Johnny R. Coughenour, age 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court

