Arts event to support ‘Relay’

GALLIPOLIS — Sherry Betschel, of Jackson, Ohio, is the current exhibiting artist at the French Art Colony.

The FAC is hosting a meet and greet for Betschel, Friday May 31, from 6-9 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to Relay For Life, a charity near and dear to Betschel’s heart considering she herself is a cancer survivor.

Her show, “Elements” is an exhibit that explores nature’s four elements in the form of fire, water, air and Earth using alcohol ink on different substrates, oxidization of metals, and poetry, by Joseph Betschel, infused with the artwork.

“I love working with alcohol ink because it gives me the freedom, flow and energy to create abstract and impressionistic artwork,” Sherry said. “Using different tools to add texture and to manipulate the movement of the inks without overworking a piece is both challenging and rewarding at the same time.”

The meet and greet will feature live music by Micah Kesselring, food, wine, a silent auction of handmade art and a drawing for a painting made by Betschel. For more information visit us on Facebook or at www.frenchartcolony.org.

Information supplied by the French Art Colony.

A sample work that can be seen in “Elements” created by Sherry Betschel at the French Art Colony. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.31-FAC.jpg A sample work that can be seen in “Elements” created by Sherry Betschel at the French Art Colony. FAC | Courtesy