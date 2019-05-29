Ohio 588 closed to downed poles, lines

Crews work after a storm Wednesday brought down poles, trees and power lines. According to Rio Grande Fire Department, a leaning pole across Ohio 588 near the intersection of Ohio 325 in Rio Grande had lowered power lines that caught the top of a passing truck and reportedly cause damaged to the vehicle. First responders received the call to dispatch around noon. A tree reportedly was brought down on the road before causing a succession of power poles to break. No injuries were reported. The road was still closed as of press time.

Courtesy photo | Rio Grande Village