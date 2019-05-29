Restoring the Kerr Memorial

The Kerr Memorial Fountain’s restoration was started this week with Saunders Contracting leading the effort. Mrs. Minnie Kerr, wife of local deceased pharmacist Charles Kerr, entered into a contract with Saunders Monument Co. on Aug. 22, 1925, to build the monument. The contract states the marble of the fountain monument “shall be of the best grade of select stock Georgia marble.” According to information previously gathered from the Gallia County Historical Society, Charles Kerr was a member of the local Masonic lodge. At one point, the Kerr family offered money to Gallia Academy if the school would change its name to Kerr. The money was turned down and, as a result, “the money was spent on the fountain and other benefactions to the citizens of the community.”

