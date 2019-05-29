GCCVB recognizes ‘Friends’

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently held its 33rd annual Dinner and Meeting at the Colony Club in Gallipolis where it recognized Friends of the Bureau.

Supporters of the bureau said the year 2018 proved to be a great success with an increased number of visitors to the area, in addition to website traffic and information requests which in turn led to growth in the lodging tax.

“Last year was built on collaboration from our board of trustees, advisory committee and community leaders working together to make Gallia County and Gallipolis a better place to live, work and play,” said Chris Homer, 2018 Board of Trustees President for the bureau.

That evening, the bureau recognized Chris Homer as the Individual Friend of the Bureau, the Hampton Inn of Gallipolis as the Corporate Friend of the Bureau, and Pat Tackett for his time served on the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Trustees.

Chris Homer was recognized for his countless volunteer hours to not only the bureau but his community and other organizations such as the Gallipolis Lions and Leos program and his time served on the board of trustees serving as the president in 2016 and into 2018 and is currently serving as the immediate past president for the bureau. He is active on many committees in Gallia County and organizations on a state level.

The Gallipolis Hampton Inn was honored for their community dedication, service and commitment to Gallia County and the bureau. On behalf of the motel, owners Dr. David K. and Shana Smith; General Manager Cassey Fraley and Assistant Manager Jordan Pierce-Miller accepted the award. Fraley currently serves on the bureau’s board of trustees and Pierce-Miller serves on the advisory committee.

Pat Tackett, senior vice president and chief lending officer for Ohio Valley Bank, has served on the bureau’s board of trustees for six years in various capacities during his term. He is currently a member of the Gallia County CVB’s Advisory Committee in addition to many other committees in Gallia County serving his community actively.

The bureau said it was honored to have Jerry Davis, Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum as the guest speaker that evening. Davis spoke of some of the things the museum board has accomplished and their plans for the museum. He encouraged everyone to stop by and visit the museum if they haven’t already and see the progress made thus far. An opening date for the museum is unknown at this time.

