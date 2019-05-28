‘Right To Read Week’ at Addaville

ADDISON Twp. — Students, teachers, staff, and parents of Addaville Elementary spent the week of May 13th celebrating reading for Right To Read Week, while incorporating principles and lessons from Leader in Me/Seven Habits.

The theme this year was “Put First Things First – READ!” Students were encouraged to read and were taught the benefits and joys of being a reader. Students participated and competed between classes with dress up days: Monday, Put First Things First – Work clothes on the top, play clothes on the bottom; Tuesday, Be Proactive – Favorite Leader/Role Model Day; Wednesday, Think Win-Win – Favorite Sports Team Day; Thursday, Begin with the End in Mind – Dress as a Baby or Elderly Person Day; and, Friday, Synergize – Twin/Triplet Day. For dress up days, winners were chosen from each of these categories daily, and students were rewarded with books, pencils, necklaces, and other prizes. All students were also given reading items each day to encourage reading.

On Monday evening, the school hosted its Family Literacy Night. Families came to the school for a free pizza dinner and a “Big Rock, Little Rock” demonstration by students to reinforce putting first things first, Habit 3. After the demonstration, students and family members chose large rocks from our collection and were able to paint and decorate them to represent important items in their lives. At the end of the evening each student chose two free books from the reward collection to take home. It was a huge success with over 80 students attending and more than 200 participants in total.

Special guests during the week included parents, grandparents, and Bossard Memorial Library’s Children’s Librarians. All guests read to students and encouraged learning and reading. The Gallia County librarians performed for students and urged them to enjoy the public library and the summer reading program, while also presenting information about the up-coming “Space Exhibit” in the fall. Students were also challenged with a Mystery Reader each morning. The Mystery Reader read a book about the habit from that day and encouraged students to find how the characters used that habit. All correct guesses were drawn from, and one student was rewarded each day for the correct guess.

Each day students had a variety of fun reading activities to complete. Teams of five were selected from each class (1-5) to have a “Battle of the Books.” During the “Battle of the Books” teams were asked questions and scores were kept to determine the Championship Team for each grade level.

Students and staff also participated in D(rop) E(verything) A(nd) R(ead). The school was also fortunate enough to have one newspaper per student donated to us by the Gallipolis Daily Tribune. On Tuesday and Wednesday, teachers and students spent time with the newspapers at varying levels, depending on the grade level, interacting with the content and discussing the purpose.

Students also competed with one another by reading books and taking Accelerated Reader quizzes. During this week, our students accumulated 1,778.8 points, which is a good indication of the amount of reading that took place. Each individual completed a link in a Reading Chain for each book read, and they later gathered to combine all of the links for a visual of just how many books we read. Teachers also had “Reading Coins” which they gave to students throughout the week for reading, passing quizzes, etc. After accumulating 10 coins, students brought their coins to the Title I Teacher to “purchase” a book.

Students who earned the most points reading and taking quizzes during Right To Read Week, were, Lillian Spaun, Nalaa Morrison, Cooper Anderson, Levi Richards, Ian Hood, Caleb Mullins, Carter Rumley, Aeidan Jones, Bentley Baird, Maxwell Haynes, Peyton Warner, Chad Parker, Elizabeth Coppick, Sabrina Harrison, Aryanna Wright, Tyler Wooten, Logan Bowcott.

In all, the students and staff at Addaville Elementary were on the same page about Right To Read Week, saying “We had a great week of reading fun.“

Students read donated copies of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune during Right To Read Week at Addaville Elementary. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.29-Week-1-3.jpg Students read donated copies of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune during Right To Read Week at Addaville Elementary. Courtesy Right To Read Week at Addaville Elementary was full of activities meant to get students excited about reading and communicating. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.29-Week-2-3.jpg Right To Read Week at Addaville Elementary was full of activities meant to get students excited about reading and communicating. Courtesy During Right to Read Week, students in first – fifth grades read more than 3,188 books. Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, First Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Zoey Blankenship, Taylon Smith, Nalaa Morrison, Emmalynn Coppick, and Aiden Boelte. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_1-3.jpg During Right to Read Week, students in first – fifth grades read more than 3,188 books. Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, First Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Zoey Blankenship, Taylon Smith, Nalaa Morrison, Emmalynn Coppick, and Aiden Boelte. Courtesy Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Fourth Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Kailyn Rife, Marlee Smith, Maddison Masters, Colby Parsons, and David Jackson. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_2-3.jpg Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Fourth Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Kailyn Rife, Marlee Smith, Maddison Masters, Colby Parsons, and David Jackson. Courtesy Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Third Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Caleb Mullins, Amber Tucker, Kyla Gilbert, Kylar Green, and Chloe Bennett. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_3-3.jpg Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Third Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Caleb Mullins, Amber Tucker, Kyla Gilbert, Kylar Green, and Chloe Bennett. Courtesy Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Second Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Easton Meaige, Zoey Mount, Colton Edmonds, Trysen Logan, and Ella Coughenour https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_4-3.jpg Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Second Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Easton Meaige, Zoey Mount, Colton Edmonds, Trysen Logan, and Ella Coughenour Courtesy Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Fifth Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Teagan Hopson, Aryanna Wright, Luke Flint, and Quinton Bostic. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5-3.jpg Earning special honors during Right to Read Week were, Fifth Grade Battle of the Books Champions: Teagan Hopson, Aryanna Wright, Luke Flint, and Quinton Bostic. Courtesy Right To Read Week at Addaville Elementary was full of activities meant to get students excited about reading and communicating. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/05/web1_5.29-Read-Week-2.jpg Right To Read Week at Addaville Elementary was full of activities meant to get students excited about reading and communicating. Courtesy

By Leanna Martin Special to the Tribune

Leanna Martin, is the Title I teacher at Addaville Elementary in Gallipolis.

