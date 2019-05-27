Hot Summer Nights continues this week

GALLIPOLIS — For the first time, the French Art Colony will welcome Sour Mash String Band to Hot Summer Nights this Thursday, May 30.

Based out of Appalachia, Sour Mash String Band is a cutting edge bluegrass band playing everything from Truegrass to Newgrass with a slight twist of the hillbilly funk.

The band is made up of Josh Moody on guitar and vocals, Cody Nutter on mandolin and vocals, Patsy Brookover on upright bass and vocals, Mariane Barnett on vocals, and Greg Settle on banjo and vocals.

Thursday night, the gates at the Pavilion, on the grounds at the French Art Colony, will open at 6 p.m. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. with food available for purchase from 6-7:30 p.m. along with a cash bar.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit. For a full schedule of music performances in the Pavilion, each Thursday evening through September call the French Art Colony, at 740- 446-3834 or visit frenchartcolony.org

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with State tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Information submitted by the French Art Colony.

