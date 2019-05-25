Brooker named Cutler Scholar for the Class of 2023

ATHENS — Ohio University’s Cutler Scholars Program has selected Marissa Brooker of Pomeroy, Ohio, to the Class of 2023. Brooker, a graduate of Southern Local High School, will major in biological sciences at Ohio University this fall.

As president of Southern High School’s student council, Brooker lead a food drive that brought in over $1,000 and 2,000 cans of food for the local food pantry. She was captain of the Science Olympiad Team and was involved in 4-H, as well as played varsity volleyball and received the Todd Judy Ford Student Athlete of the Week Award and an all-conference honor. She looks forward to traveling and participating in undergraduate research while at Ohio University. Brooker is the daughter of Paula and Peter Brooker.

One of Ohio University’s premier scholarship programs, the Cutler Scholars Program provides financial support, mentorship and experiential learning opportunities to help students develop into leaders for the common good. Cutler Scholars are driven to use their academic training to advocate for justice and make a positive impact in their community. Scholars are selected based on their intellectual curiosity, leadership capability, civic engagement and character.

“This year’s selection process was especially competitive. We received more than 1,500 applications, a record number for the program,” said Dr. Margaux Cowden, Director, Cutler Scholars Program and OHIO Honors. “The 16 students selected as Cutler Scholars stood out because of their commitment to the common good and motivation to seek out new challenges. We are proud to welcome such an accomplished cohort of students.”

During their time in the program, Cutler Scholars will live together, participate in a weekly colloquium and take part in four enrichment experiences, including an outdoor leadership experience, a public service internship, international experience and a career-related internship. In addition, students receive a significant academic scholarship and annual stipend to support their enrichment experiences.

The Cutler Scholars Program began in the mid-1990s as a discussion between alumnus Wilfred R. Konneker and Jack G. Ellis, at that time the University’s vice president for development, about recruiting high-achieving students to Ohio University. Soon after, then-Ohio University President Charles J. Ping joined their discussions, which progressed into the creation of the Cutler Scholars Program, named for the Rev. Manasseh Cutler, co-founder of Ohio University. Students received the first Cutler Scholar awards in the 1996-97 academic year.

For more information on the Cutler Scholars Program, visit http://cutlerscholars.org/.