Memorial Day Events

Several Memorial Day observances are planned around the area on Monday, May 27. Events submitted for our calendars are as follows:

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade, downtown Gallipolis, begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at City Park at approximately 11 a.m., with a ceremony to follow. The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Dan Faulkner who presently holds the office of State Senior Vice Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Ohio.

GALLIPOLIS — Special ceremony honoring local Civil War heroes, Medal of Honor winner Samuel McElhinney and POW John R. Duncan, 9 a.m., Pine Street Cemetery. Local veterans groups participating.

POMEROY — Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 will host a Memorial Day service at noon at the Pomeroy Levee. Speaker will be Douglas Dixon. The Southern Marching Band will perform. In addition to the noon service, American Legion Post 39 will be attending cemetery services starting with Rocksprings Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Beach Grove Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; Sacred Heart Cemetery at 10 a.m.; and the Bridge of Honor at 10:30 a.m. Following the service at the Levee, cemetery services will resume at 1:30 p.m. at Meigs Memory Gardens; 2 p.m. at Chester Cemetery; and 2:30 p.m. at Hemlock Grove Cemetery.

RACINE — Racine American Legion Post 602 will host a program beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Legion which is located at 715 Fifth Street, Racine, across from Star Mill Park. The Southern High School Marching Band will take part in the flag raising ceremony, followed by a speaker and refreshments.

MIDDLEPORT — Feeney Bennett American Legion Post 128 in Middleport will take part in a series of remembrances, beginning at the Middleport Levee at 8:45 a.m. Following the ceremony at the levee, Legion members will move to Middleport River View Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Bradford Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.; Middleport Hill Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; Addison Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.; Cheshire Gravel Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.; Middleport Gravel Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.; Stewart Bennett Park in Middleport at 11:15 a.m.; Howell Hill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.; and Burlingham Cemetery at 1 p.m.

BURLINGHAM — Burlingham Church will hold its 129th Memorial Day service. A military tribute will be performed at the cemetery at 1 p.m by the Honor Guard of Feeney Bennett American Legion Post from Middleport. A program and fellowship will follow in the church. Historical reenactor, Tom Romine, will be giving a presentation on the role of the military drummers. He will demonstrate and explain what the drums did and how the soldiers of the time depended on the drums in their daily lives. Pictures of generations past and paper articles will be on display. The Hayes family will again share their music and inspiration.