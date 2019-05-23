The annual Memorial Day Service at First Baptist Church will take place May 26, 10 a.m. This will honor all who have served and are currently serving with the US Armed Forces. “Remembering Those Who Served” will serve as this year’s theme. In addition to recognizing all veterans in attendance, there will be a presentation of the seven flags representing the US military and patriotic music. John K. Leblanc, a US Air Force veteran will serve as this year’s speaker. First Baptist Church Memorial Day Service Participants pictured, front row: Tim Maxwell, Pete Spencer, Roger Hood, Jennings Ferguson. Second Row: Pastor Aaron Young, Cleeland Willis and Larry Marr. Back Row: Ken Snare and Patrick O’Donnell.

